George Clarke, age 84 years, of Plymouth, died Friday, May 3, 2019, unexpectedly. He was the husband of Charlotte M. (White) Clarke, and the son of the late Kenneth Oldham and Frances R. (Dean) Clarke. Born on June 15, 1934 and raised in Plymouth, he was a graduate of Plymouth-Carver High School, class of 1952. He worked as an account manager for Herman Inc., a health and beauty distributor. In retirement George enjoyed working as a ranger for several local golf courses including BayPointe, Village Links and Squirrel Run. He was an avid sports fan, and had a great fondness for playing golf. Most important to George was the time he spent with his family, especially the times he enjoyed with his grandchildren. He was known for his sense of humor and his quick wit. Besides his loving wife Charlotte, he is survived by his children, Jeffrey Clarke and his wife Amy of Plymouth and Elizabeth Liz Morini of Plymouth, his sister Louise Price of Brookline, NH, his grandchildren, Alexandra and Antonia Morini, Nicholas James and Brendan Joseph Clarke and a sister-in-law Nancy Clarke of Marion. He was the father of the late Julie Clarke-Cadose and the brother of the late Kenneth Buzzy Clarke Jr. His funeral will be held in the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION FUNERAL HOME, 373 Court St., Plymouth on Friday at 11:00AM. Visitation with the family will be Thursday from 4:00PM-7:00PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Interment will be private. For online guestbook and directions visit: www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 7 to May 14, 2019