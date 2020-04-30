|
George Ellsworth Keeler of Duxbury, formerly of Wayland and N. Marshfield, died on April 28, 2020, at the age of 90, from the COVID-19 virus. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Helen (Osgood) Keeler, daughter Betsey Cheitlin of Pocasset, and sons William (Bill) of Pembroke and Russell (Russ) of Rochester, their spouses Ken, Amanda, and Wendy, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter. He also leaves behind sister Louise (DeVel) Muller of Pelham, NY, and was predeceased by sister Marion Kellogg of Stowe, VT and brother Bill of Los Molinos, CA. The son of George E. Keeler and Marion (Olds) Keeler of Grand Rapids, MI, George was born on August 14, 1929. His father passed away before George and twin brother Bill's premature births. Auspiciously, a visiting pediatrician from Belgium was well-versed in the operation of the brand-new neonatal incubator in which George and Bill spent their first few weeks, and helped save their lives. Marion later married this pediatrician, Dr. Leon Devel, and he was in every way a father to the three Keeler children. Sister Louise DeVel was born two years later. George graduated from Deerfield Academy, Amherst College, and later MIT, with a master's degree in mechanical engineering and met wife-to-be Helen Osgood on a blind date while living in Boston. He later served as a Lieutenant j.g. in the Navy where he tested missiles at the Port Mugu Naval Air Station in California. He thereafter briefly worked for the family business, Keeler Brass, in Grand Rapids, before moving east to run his own business. His formula was to buy very small manufacturing companies in promising industries and invest his time and their profits in future growth. George first bought TJ Edwards in Jamaica Plain followed by Precision Products in Waltham, with mixed success. He struck gold when he purchased tiny Eburn Associates in 1969 and renamed it Tech-Etch, Inc. The company, a manufacturer of precision parts for the medical device and mil-aero markets, is headquartered in Plymouth with facilities in Fall River and Litchfield, MN and today employs over 700 full-time workers. As a business owner, it was not Georges priority to make money so much as it was to provide jobs and to steadfastly adhere to the company's mission of "providing engineering solutions to customer needs". He most loved the technical challenges and wowing the customer with the company's world class quality and technology. George devoted his life to growing Tech-Etch. Always known to his employees as "Mr. Keeler", he was a tough but fair boss revered by his employees for his hard-work, enthusiasm, intelligence, and generosity. He was an ethical man with an unusual sense of duty and utter simplicity. Aside from bird-watching, the Red Sox, and the Wall Street Journal, he had few other interests. George had little use for material possessions and none for conspicuous consumption. His car was always among the cheapest in the company parking lot and most of his clothes were decades old. Instead he was generous; to his family, as a philanthropist, and to his employees. He never asked for or expected anything in return. There are many non-profits, in health care, social services, environmental conservation, and education that have benefited tremendously from his and Helens munificence, mostly given in anonymity. The values associated with the terms "noblesse oblige" and "protestant work ethic" were a calling cemented in him from youth. Not religious, he was the center of his own universe. His greatest fortune was to be paired with Helen, who provided the necessary balance to his life. He was all about work, she about family. She took care of his every need and allowed him to devote everything to his passion. George was committed to sharing Tech-Etchs success with the employees. When the company did well, as it usually did, there were substantial bonuses. In 2000, he sold 30% of the company to the employees through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, or ESOP. The shares were paid for by a loan from George to the ESOP and paid off from profits. In 2018 the remaining 70% of the company was sold to the employees in the same way. Tech-Etch is now 100% employee-owned. George never wanted to retire, he was having way too much fun, so he didn't. Instead he was forced to step down at age 87 due to declining health. He was never one for fanfare, hugs, or teary good-byes. He left work as usual on a Friday, announced his retirement over the weekend, and never returned. He either was going to be there and in charge, or he was not going to be there at all. There will be a celebration of his life at Tech-Etch in Plymouth on Saturday, August 15, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to the MA COVID-19 Relief Fund, Box 304, Boston, MA 02110. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020