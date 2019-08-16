|
George Pepper Ellis Martin of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019 at the Newfield House in Plymouth, at the age of 91. He was the devoted husband of 49 years to Patricia (Nicoll) Martin. He was the brother of the late Bradford and Ted Martin and Jeannette (Martin) Harlow. He leaves his many loving nieces and nephews and Janie Mehringer of Nantucket, to whom he was Grandpa. Pepper was born on July 16, 1928 in Plymouth to Theodore Muggins and Grace (Bradford) Martin. He grew up at Jabez Corner the youngest of the well- known Martin sports family. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1946 where, in addition to being an honor student he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. In 1990 he was elected to the Plymouth Athletic Hall of Fame. He continued on with his love for sports playing four years of varsity football at Union College in Schenectady, New York. After proudly serving two years in the U.S. Marine Corps he began his long career in the furniture business with Heyward Wakefield in Gardner and then moved on to New York City, working in sales management. Still a bachelor at the age of 39, he returned to New England and his roots in Plymouth where he met his wife Pat. They married in 1970 and lived in Braintree and Cohasset before moving to their current home in Plymouth, where they were excited to become the first homeowners at The Pinehills community. Pepper was a gregarious, generous and thoughtful man with a bright smile who loved life and lived it to the fullest. He worked hard and played hard and was devoted to his family and many close friends. He loved adventures and over the years, he and Pat traveled extensively through Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe and South America. After retiring at 71 years of age, he enjoyed making new friends at The Pinehills, playing a little golf, watching his beloved New York Yankees and the New England Patriots but, his most rewarding experience was joining the Plymouth RSVP reading program for young people where he volunteered at Cold Spring and Hedge School for many years. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff at the Newfield House for their loving care and compassion during his final two years. A period of visitation will take place on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Oak Grove Cemetery, Summer Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or . For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www. cartmelldavis.com.
