|
|
George J. Collas of Carver , formerly of Plymouth, died peacefully on April 14th, 2020 at B.I.D. Hospital Plymouth. He is the beloved husband of Elaine E. (Pimental) Collas. Born in Plymouth on February 25, 1931 son of the late John and Akrevy (Lelone) Collas, he was educated in Plymouth and a graduate of Plymouth High School, he went onto serve his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. George later went to work for Massasoit Vending in Plymouth as a Mechanic. A longtime resident of Plymouth he was a member of the Young American Club in Plymouth and enjoyed golf, travel especially cruises on Holland America Cruise Lines. He spent many winters in Stuart, Florida . Besides his beloved wife Elaine, he is survived by his niece Donna J. McPeck of Plymouth, his nephew John Collas of Plymouth and his late nephew Jeffrey Morini of Kingston. He was the brother of the late Andrew J. Collas. Due to the current health crisis private services will be held. Burial at St. Josephs Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial donations in his name may be made to MSPCA-Angell Attn: Donations 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis. com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020