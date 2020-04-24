|
Gerald "Jerry" Patrick Conlon on Saturday, April 18th, 2020, Gerald Jerry Patrick Conlon, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 77. Jerry was born in 1942 in the seaside town of Bray, Ireland to Patrick and Winifred Conlon. He immigrated to the US with his family when he was in his teens. Jerry graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology and attended Arizona State College. On May 30, 1971, he married his wife of 49 years, Ellen Marie OToole. They became longtime residents of Plymouth, MA where they raised two daughters, Michelle and Kimberly. Jerry had a love for the outdoors and animals. Growing up in a coastal town, the ocean was in his blood. He was happiest when on his boat, often with his Co-Captain Luci the dog, and an ice cold beer. Jerry was a kind, humble man. He took great pride in his home and his yard. He loved to take on home improvement projects, which his girls took full advantage of when they moved into their own homes! It is that generous and caring spirit that defined Jerry and he was also the strong silent type... a man with very few words with a huge heart. When Jerry smiled no words were needed..you could see the pride and love beaming from within. Jerry is survived by his wife Ellen, his daughter Michelle and her partner Greg, his daughter Kim and son-in-law Ben and his three grandchildren, Nadia, Charlie and Tyler, who will fondly remember him as Gramps. Given the current environment, a celebration of life will be planned in the future. Donations may be made in Jerrys memory to the MSPCA.org or Old Colony Hospice, Director of Philanthropy, 321 Manly St. West Bridgewater, MA 02379 Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020