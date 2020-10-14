Gerard Thomas Cashman, of Kingston, passed away on October 12, 2020, at the age of 68. Son of the late John Thomas and Louise Annetta Cashman of Marshfield. Survived by wife Joanie, children Katelyn and her husband Brian of Kingston, Michael and his fiance Kelly of Four Oaks, NC, Kevin and his wife Mary of Plympton, and Jack and Sarah Cashman of Kingston. Gerard was also a very devoted Papa of nine grandchildren. He was one of six children himself, making him the beloved brother to many and uncle to even more, notably, his nephew Patrick who followed in his career footpaths. Gerard was a proud graduate of Catholic Memorial, Class of 1969. He was an even prouder Vietnam Veteran and served as an Aviation Fire Control Technician in the U.S. Navy. Upon returning from his service, Gerard went on to become a firefighter in the town of Marshfield. This was not a job for Gerard, it was his calling. While serving on the fire department, Gerard also became a member of the Hazardous Materials Response Team and a member of the dive team, often spending his weekends performing drills and tactics with both. After 31 years, Gerard retired in 2005 as a Captain of his department. Despite a long battle with cancer and an unfortunately short retirement, he was still able to make the most of his time and fit in everything that he loved. He was always down for a quick nine on the green or an even quicker six in the cart. He was always fixing something or helping someone along the way. He spent many years coaching his sons baseball teams and teaching the umpires how to do their jobs. Gerard was one of a kind, and anyone who knew him, loved him. He will be missed by many and forgotten by none. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street in Marshfield. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Holy Family Parish Church, 601 Tremont Street in Duxbury. Interment will be private in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in Gerards memory can be made to the Plymouth Upper Cape ARC, by mail to 52 Armstrong Road, Plymouth MA 02360 or online at plymouthcapearc.org
. For online guest book and driving directions, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com
.