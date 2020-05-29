Gertrude Ring, age 94 years, of Plymouth, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Plymouth Harborside Healthcare Center after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Karl Ring, and the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Hickman) Kalaghan. Born on November 3, 1925 in Weymouth, Gertrude worked for AT&T, first as an operator and then, in the business office where she also did public speaking on behalf of the phone company extolling the virtues of telephone service. Gertrude was a gregarious person who loved being with and socializing with other people. She also enjoyed taking drives, dining out at restaurants and shopping. She will be missed by her brother Paul Kalaghan of Hingham and her loving nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Louise (Kalaghan) Frederick, Joseph Kalaghan Jr., Charles Kalaghan, and Virginia Kalaghan. Due to the pending pandemic of Covid-19, services are private. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of Massachusetts in Bourne, MA. Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 29 to Jun. 5, 2020.