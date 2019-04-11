|
Gilbert H. Robbins, age 99 a lifelong resident of Plymouth, passed away on April 1, 2019 at Plymouth Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Plymouth. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Govoni) Robbins. He was the loving father of Gilbert Robbins and his wife Jennifer of Plymouth. He leaves two grandchildren, Elizabeth Robbins and Susan Penswick and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. Gilbert was born on February 10, 1920 in Plymouth to H. Lester and Catherine (Schneider) Robbins. He was inducted into the United States Army in April 1943 where he honorably and bravely served our country during World War II. He received the Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon, American Theater Campaign Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged from service in February 1946. Gilbert was a Machinist in the Metal Fabricator industry and worked for Eades Manufacturing which later became Revere Copper and Brass in Plymouth. After his retirement he worked for fourteen years at Plimoth Plantation in the Visitors Services. A graveside service will take place on April 17, 2019, 11:00 am at Vine Hills Cemetery, Samoset Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or . For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2019