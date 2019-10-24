|
Gilbert "Bert" J. Emond of Plymouth, died peacefully on October 22, 2019, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth. He was the beloved husband of 74 years to Lorraine D. (Facchini) Emond; proud and loving father of Brian D. Emond and his wife Nancy of Leverett and Sandra K. Britto and her husband Brian of Plymouth; adoring grandfather of Lisa Stratford, Emily Emond, Marielle Emond and Melissa Grande; great-grandfather of William Stratford, Lily Stafford, Jensen Grande, Braeden Grande and Lucas Grande. Bert was born in Plymouth, son of the late Thomas and Helen (Druckenbrod) Emond. He was educated in Plymouth schools and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II as an Electricians Mate 2nd Class, and conducted submarine patrols in blimps over convoys. Bert was involved in many things and enjoyed keeping busy he traveled with his wife throughout the country in their motor home, played the harmonica, guitar and spoons. He worked as a builder and partner of McNulty Homes and worked doing many projects for his family. In his younger years, he worked as an usher at the North Plymouth Theater and flew as a private pilot out of Plymouth Airport. A love of golf he belonged to Plymouth Country Club and was a member of the Knights of Columbus 1190 Plymouth and the V.F.W. 1822 Plymouth. Bert had always claimed to be the man who put the salt in the ocean. Visiting hours in the Cartmell Life Celebration Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth, on Friday, October 25, from 4- 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 26, at 10 a.m. in St. Peters Church, Plymouth. Burial will follow in Plymouth County Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019