Glenn John Beaulieu, 52, of West Augusta died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Salem VA Medical Center. He was born July 1, 1968, in Plymouth, MA, a son of the late Richard and Carol (Chambers) Beaulieu. Mr. Beaulieu proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was a professional fisherman, was an avid hiker, and enjoyed his time with friends. He attended Village Church. Family members include a sister, Karen Manfretti of MA; an aunt, Gail Chambers of MA; brother-in-Christ, Mark Phibbs; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronnie, Scott, and Mike. Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henry funeralhome.net.

Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2020.
