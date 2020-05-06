|
Gloria (Morelli) Rogers, passed away on April 30, 2020 at Rivercrest Rehab and Nursing in Concord. She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen M. Rogers. She was the devoted mother of the late Stephen Rogers, Deborah Hodgson and her husband Richard, Judith Rogers, Mollie Rogers, and Tara Hailey and her husband Ruppy. She was the adoring grandmother of Marc Hodgson and his wife Allison, Michael Hodgson, Andrew Rogers, Jon Rogers and wife Julie, Emma Rogers Robinson and her husband Mat, Amelia and Lydia Staber, Drew, Adam and Kirstie Hailey. She was the great grandmother of Silas and Phoebe Hodgson and Franklin Rogers. Gloria was born on July 8, 1922 in Plymouth to William and Lena (Scagliarini) Morelli. She grew up in Plymouth, raised her family in Reading and moved to Maynard in 1989. Gloria attended Bay Path Junior College. She worked at the Cordage Company in Plymouth where she met her husband. She also worked during the 1970s at Sanders Corporation Soldering Electronics and in later years as a housekeeper. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved music, especially big band sounds and often recounted stories of traveling around New England with her brother, Allen to see the bands. She enjoyed her travels to San Francisco with her best friend Agnes and to Florida with her beloved cousins Shirley, Janet and Queenie. She had many visits with her cousin Anna and Aunt Ida. She loved the beach and was a super Red Sox fan. Gloria loved her times at Meadow Brook Country Club in Reading watching the swim team, managing the bowling league and participating in social activities with her neighborhood friends. She was a spark of energy, an avid cook, gardener, seamstress and decorator. She loved to knit and in her last years, made hundreds of baby hats which Mollie distributed to her expectant mothers at work. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Deaconess Abundant Life Communities - Rivercrest 80 Deaconess Road, Concord MA 01742. Services will be held at a later date. Services were entrusted to the care of Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 6 to May 13, 2020