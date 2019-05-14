|
|
Gregory F. Lambert of Plymouth passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 73 years old. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Karen (Landers) Lambert. He also leaves behind two daughters and their spouses, Kimberly Gould and her husband Robert of Aliquippa, PA and Kelly Harrington and her husband Timothy of West Roxbury, MA. He was an amazing grandfather to Alana Gould and to Erin, Mary, and Grace Harrington. He will be missed by his brother Douglas Lambert and his wife Ellen of Suffern, NY, and by his sister Cynthia Siegel and her husband Robert of Arcadia, FL. He was predeceased by his brother Michael Lambert and by his parents Douglas and Irma (Schadewald) Lambert. Greg was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he was an appliance specialist who created prosthetics for injured servicemembers of the Vietnam War, and a graduate of the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts. He enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years as a toy designer, from when he began at Child Guidance Products, Inc., through more than a decade at Fisher-Price, and finally as the independent owner of Lambert/Design Associates, Inc. For the past several years, he designed and built wooden toys for donation to childrens hospitals in Boston. He loved to work with his hands, and the homes he and Karen shared in Plymouth and Chatham, MA, and those of their children, are full of his one-of-a-kind furniture and decor. He was a member of the Artisan Guild in the Great Island community in Plymouth, and in addition to his love of woodworking, he enjoyed reading, and in his earlier years, sailing and traveling. Services will be held in the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION FUNERAL HOME, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet) on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and a memorial service will begin at 3:30. Relatives and friends will be happily and gratefully received. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the COPD Foundation, Donation Headquarters at 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, Florida 33134 or , America Gift processing at 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400 Phoenix, AZ 85016. For online guestbook and directions visit: www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 14 to May 21, 2019