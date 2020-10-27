Guy Scarpaci, Sr., of Kingston, passed away peacefully, on October 24th, in his home. Born in Boston on October 24, 1952, son of the late Frank and Rose (Tringali) Scarpaci, he was educated in Roslindale, and a graduate of Roslindale High School and Cambridge College. He was a retired corrections Officer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Dept. of Corrections in Walpole. Guy was known to be fun loving and a story teller and jokester. He enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren and time spent with family. He was a member of the Plymouth and Somerville Lodge of Masons AF & AM. He is survived by his wife Carmen (Serrano) Scarpaci; his son Guy Scarpaci Jr. and his wife Jen of Marriottsville, MD; his daughters Tammy Eitas and her husband Jon of Marshfield, and Tina Collins and her husband Pat of Halifax; his step-children Andres Otero and his wife Monica of Boston, and Yari Otero of Quincy; and his brothers, John Scarpaci of Attleboro and Frank Scarpaci of FL; and his brother-in-law Roberto Serrano. Grandfather of Guy III, Ashley, Joey, Gianna, Emma, Kaitlyn, Jenna, Abigail, Joey, Jonathan, and Andy. Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth, (near Cordage Park), on Wednesday, October 28, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 29 at 10 a.m., in St. Mary's Church, 313 Court St., North Plymouth. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com
