Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Kahler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel L. Kahler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel L. Kahler Obituary
Hazel L (Obin) Kahler of Wareham, May 6, 1943 - April 12, 2020. Hazel has past peacefully following a short illness with cancer. She had been proud to work as a mechanic and tow truck driver for Slims Sunoco and for Walmart where she had many friends. Hazels family members included her son Robert M Kahler of Plymouth and Frederick K Kahler of Carthage Texas and daughter-in-law Michele Kahler-Morse of Wareham. She was preceded by her son John F Kahler of Wareham. She leaves 4 grandchildren Robert J Kahler, Angelica Hannon, Frederick Jr and Ashley Kahler all of Wareham and many nieces and nephews and friends. Hazel was outspoken, friendly, funny and considerate. She will truly be missed by all. Please consider donating to the or ..
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -