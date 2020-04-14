|
Hazel L (Obin) Kahler of Wareham, May 6, 1943 - April 12, 2020. Hazel has past peacefully following a short illness with cancer. She had been proud to work as a mechanic and tow truck driver for Slims Sunoco and for Walmart where she had many friends. Hazels family members included her son Robert M Kahler of Plymouth and Frederick K Kahler of Carthage Texas and daughter-in-law Michele Kahler-Morse of Wareham. She was preceded by her son John F Kahler of Wareham. She leaves 4 grandchildren Robert J Kahler, Angelica Hannon, Frederick Jr and Ashley Kahler all of Wareham and many nieces and nephews and friends. Hazel was outspoken, friendly, funny and considerate. She will truly be missed by all. Please consider donating to the or ..
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020