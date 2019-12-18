|
Heba Marzuq, age 58, of Plymouth, MA, passed away on Dec 16th in her group home. Heba immigrated to the US with her family in 1988 from Kuwait. Heba is of Palestinian decent. She was a social butterfly, enjoyed making jewelry with beads, making art work, and helping clean. She enjoyed dancing, laughing, drinking her coffee, and her favorite dish, babaghanouge. She had a smile that lit up the world and had a heart of gold. She participated in several 5k races and Zumba! She was active in the special Olympics and won many medals. She was 3 days shy of her 59th birthday. She leaves behind her sister Raeda Marzuq and two kids, sister Rudina Marzuq and her husband and 2 kids, her brother Hashim, brother Ziad in Jordan with his wife and 8 kids, brother Yasser and wife and 8 kids, brother Maher, wife and 4 kids, her deceased brothers Riad 2 kids in Spain, her brother Ghassan and wife and 4 kids. She was the daughter of the deceased Mohammed Hashim Marzuq and deceased Safiah Dabdoub. She also leaves behind her group home in 210 Clark Rd that she lived in for 3 years, her housemates, and a lot of friends over at the HAC in Plymouth. Service & Prayer Service will be at 12:00 PM at Mosque ICNE 74 Chase Drive, Sharon MA on Wednesday Dec 18th, 2019 followed by funeral procession and burial at the Knollwood Canton Cemetery at 319 High St, Canton, MA. Any females we ask you to please wear a headscarf and dress conservatively to the mosque.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019