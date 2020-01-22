Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen A. Thompson Obituary
Helen A. Thompson, 96, of Plymouth, died Sunday January 19, 2020 in Windsor, Vt. Helen was born in Brighton to the late Saliba and Mary (Melick) Alexander. She graduated from Belmont High School in 1941 and worked as a draftsman for Raytheon for several years. Helen married Clifton Thompson, February 8, 1948 in Cambridge and they made a home in Plymouth. Helen was a Girl Scout Leader for many years in Plymouth and also enjoyed knitting, Oil Painting and especially spending time with family. Helen was devoted mother to Cheryl Cox (Bruce) of Perkinsville, Vt., loving grandmother of Christopher Cox (Holly) of Westminster, Colo. and Heather Cox (Aaron Boguen) of Parsonsfield, Maine, great-grandmother of Charlotte and Olivia. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Clifton, in 2009; a brother and three sisters. At her request there will be no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Plymouth MA Animal Shelter, 2199 State Rd., Plymouth, MA 02360.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -