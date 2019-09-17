Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Albanian Orthodox Church
245 D Street
South Boston, MA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Healy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Healy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Healy Obituary
Helen (Christo) Healy formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Saturday September 14th at the age of 72. Born on September 17, 1946 in Boston; loving daughter of the late Nicholas and Olga Christo. Helen was raised in Dorchester surrounded by a large and loving Albanian family. She graduated from Dorchester High School and shortly after began working in administrative roles in the financial services industry while traveling extensively with her sisters and friends. In June of 1973 she met Jim Healy, and after only knowing each other for 41 days knew that they were met to spend the rest of their lives together. Helen and Jim were married in April of 1974 and moved to Milton to begin a family. During her time living in Milton and raising her two daughters in the local schools Helen made lifelong friends. Families that were part of their pre-school communities are still close and cherished friends today 40 years later. In every phase of her personal and professional life she made connections with people who would be with her for the rest of her life. She had a way of connecting with people and maintaining friendships across decades. Helen's passions in life were spending time and traveling with her husband, family and best friends. But her favorite role was that of a Grandmother to her 3 grandchildren, Nicholas, Zachary, and Charlotte whom she loved to the moon and back. They were the loves of her life who she spoiled with so much love and who brought so much joy and happiness into her life. Helen is survived by her beloved husband and soul mate of 45 years Jim Healy; her devoted & loving daughters Stephanie Boyden and her husband of Brian of Norwell and Lauren Thiounn and her husband Rick of New York City; her cherished grandchildren Nicholas, Zachary and Charlotte; her dear siblings Jean Anderson of Abington, Barbara Kehoe of Lakeville and Linda DiFonte of Pepperell; and her very close sister-in-law Noreen Lefever of Pennsylvania. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services in celebration of Helens life will be held in Holy Trinity Albanian Orthodox Church, 245 D Street, South Boston on Friday September 20, 2019 at 11:00am. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours in the Dolan Funeral Home 460 Granite Ave, EAST MILTON SQUARE, Thursday 3:00-8:00 pm. Interment in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Helen G. Healy to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana- farber.org/gift. See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now