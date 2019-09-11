|
Helen T. (Tallent) Gillam of Plymouth, passed away at home on September 6, 2019 at the age of eighty-seven. She was the loving mother of Kenneth and Andrew Gillam of Plymouth, Daniel Gillman of Fall River and Andrea Hodges of Plymouth. She was the grandmother of eight and great-grandmother to three. She was the sister of the late Ruth Brady and Doris Burnes. Helen was born on September 6, 1932 in Medford to William and Ruth (Buckley) Tallent. She attended the nursing program at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Brighton, where she earned her nursing license and her first job as a nurse. She also worked at Boston Medical Center until her retirement. Helen held a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She was an avid camper and loved hanging out with her friends. Several years ago, she had the opportunity to travel to Italy. She loved being around people and especially her family, whom she devoted her life to. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Bonaventure Church, 803 State Road, Plymouth. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 6:00 pm at the Moose Lodge, 601 State Road, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to NAMI Plymouth (National Alliance on Mental Illness) PO Box 1398, Marshfield, MA 02050-1398. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019