Henry Clay "Hank" Adams Jr., 67, of Plymouth died at his home on July 16, 2020, with his family at his side. He was the devoted husband of 45 years to the love of his life Joani (Wirtzburger) Adams. Born in Plymouth, August 11, 1952, Hank was the beloved son of the late Henry Clay and Margery (Croft) Adams. He was educated in Plymouth and was a graduate of Plymouth-Carver High School, Class of 1970. Following his graduation he entered the US Army where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. For most of his life Hank had worked for the Town of Plymouth Fire department as a firefighter, retiring after 33 years of service. He also worked part time at Pilgrim Furniture for 25 years. Hank was a well know Plymouthean, and always had a twinkle in his eyes and a smile for anyone he interacted with. He had a great sense of humor and unconditionally loved his family and extended firefighter family as well. He enjoyed hunting, canoeing, golfing and fishing as a few of his favorite hobbies. He loved traveling with Joani visiting Englewood, Florida, Aruba, and Jamaica to name a few favorites. Hank lived his life "Plain and Simple". But without any doubt, his love and dedication to his family was the focal point in his life. Hank is survived by his loving wife, Joani Wirtzburger Adams, his beloved daughters Alyssa Adams of Nashville, TN and Laura Adams Marino and her husband Michael Marino of Kingston. He was the cherished grandfather of Isabelle Marino and Lila Marino. He also leaves his siblings, Barbara Adams Cobb and her husband Mike Cobb, Ricky Adams, Marcia Sykes and her husband Bill, James Adams, and the late David Adams. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews Visiting hours will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., Plymouth on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by cremation at Vine Hills Crematory. Donations in Hanks memory may be made to the 110 Fitness, 200 B Weymouth St. Rockland, MA 02370. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic health crisis and social distancing, Hanks service will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Visit Hanks obituary, and Tribute wall starting at 11 am on July 22. We will also send an email invitation with the link. You can share a tribute to Hank by clicking on his Tribute Wall. For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com
