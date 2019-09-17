|
Henry Hugh Brown, age 77, died on Sept.14, 2019 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Plymouth. He was the devoted husband of the late Valerie A. (Dallasta) Brown. Born in Arlington, June 26, 1942, Henry was a son of the late Thomas and Catherine (Cullen) Brown. He was a graduate of Quincy Trade School, graduating first in his class. Following his graduation he entered the U.S. Army, where he proudly served during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the service, Henry then went to work as a Union Plumber, Local 51 in Providence, R.I., for most of his life, retiring in 1995. Henry had various hobbies throughout the years. He was an avid car enthusiast. Henry was the loving father of Michael S. Brown and his wife Andrea of East Bridgewater, Robin A. Brown and her significant other David P. Fields, Kevin Brown and his wife Stacey, and Shawn T. Brown and his significant other Marilyn Torrey, all of Plymouth. He was the beloved brother of Thomas Brown and his wife the late Phyllis of Plymouth and the late John Brown and his wife Cheryl of Kingston, along with many foster brothers. He was the cherished grandfather of Jonathan Balutis Brown, Andrew Brown, Emma Brown, Caralyn Brown, Kayleigh Fields, Kelsey Fields, Jodi Brown, Nathan Brown, Nolan Brown, and Jocelyn Brown. He also leaves his longtime companion Patricia Reilly and her granddaughter Kayleigh Davenport; as well as numerous lifelong friends. Henry will always be remembered with a smile for all and would always go out of his way to help anyone in need. Friends and relatives are welcome to visiting hours on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at the Davis Funeral and Cremation Life Celebration Home, 373 Court St., Plymouth, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Friday morning at the Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Home at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth. For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019