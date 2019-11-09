|
Henry L. Lague, of Bourne, born in New Bedford and formerly of Fairhaven, passed away peacefully at home, in his beloved "Hankie" chair, on November 4, 2019, at the age of 93. Henry is survived by his wife, Alice G. Lague, with whom he shared golf, travel, cooking, laughter, and sometimes practical jokes. He leaves six children, Thomas "Tad" of Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Andrew of Sterling, Va., Peter of Leesburg, Va., Betsy of Leesburg, Va., Margaret Pasquale of Plymouth and Matthew Weber of Hamilton, Ohio, and their spouses. He rejoiced in having thirteen grandchildren with whom he shared games, practical jokes, and his sage wisdom. He is also survived by his brother, Normand Lague of Seminole, Fla. An accomplished scholar and philosopher, Henry graduated from Holy Family High School, in New Bedford. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Providence College, a master's degree from Bridgewater State College, and a doctorate degree from Goddard College. He started his teaching career in New Bedford High School, and retired from public school teaching at Braintree High School. Henry taught graduate courses to thousands of teachers at Lesley University, Bridgewater University, Goddard College, but most important to him, in Norfolk and Plymouth Counties, fondly named Lague U., inspiring those teachers until he taught his last class at the age of 85. His subjects ranged from Drug, Sex, and Alcohol, to the Joy of Teaching, to Personality Types and the Enneagram. He received honors from the Norfolk County Teachers Association, the Plymouth County Teachers Association, and the National Science Foundation. In his later years, his greatest honor was to have scored eight holes-in-one in golf at White Cliffs Golf Course, Bay Point Golf Course, and Sandwich Hollows Golf Course. A memorial life celebration service will be held on Friday , Nov. 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Unitarian Memorial Church, 102 Green St., Fairhaven. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Plymouth Public Library Corporation, Plymouth, MA or the Plymouth Area Coalition for the Homeless. For online guest book and directions, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16, 2019