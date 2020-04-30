|
Herman Joseph Hunt, Jr. of Plymouth, MA passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Bedford VA Hosptial. He had been ill for several months. Herman was born in Fall River, MA on September 28, 1933 to Herman Hunt, Sr. and Edna R. King. He was a graduate of New Bedford High School class of 1951. He joined the Army in Nov- ember of 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1955. In 1960 he graduated summa cum laude from the former New Bedford Institute of Technology with a degree in Engineering. Herman was an avid Red Sox fan as well as a Boston Bruins fan. He was especially proud of a photograph he had taken with the World Series trophy in 2004. Mr. Hunt was a long time resident of the Sandpiper Inn on White Horse Beach in Manomet. He volunteered for several years at the Plymouth Public Library assisting patrons with their genealogy research, a hobby he enjoyed for many years. A frequent rider of the Gatra bus system, he could usually be found at Dunkin Donuts in Manomet enjoying his French Vanilla coffee. Herman leaves behind his Sandpiper Inn family led by Sonia Barboza, his dear friend Christine Cook of Plymouth along with many friends he has come to know over the years. Mr. Hunt has asked that donations in his memory be made to the UMass Dartmouth Alumni Association. Final arrangements are being handled by the Bedford Funeral Home 167 Great Road Bedford, MA 01730. There will be no services. Burial will be at Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020