Irene M. (Lawn) Hanson of Plymouth passed away at home on December 19, 2019 after a courageous journey with chronic health issues. She leaves behind her life partner of thirty-six years Deborah J. Streeter. She was the mother of Michael James Hanson. She was the grandmother of Michael Jr. and Sean. She was pre-deceased by her husband Frederick Hanson. She co-parented, Kara Stacy and Justine Maciejewski. She was the sister of Roy Ward and his wife Maureen, Margaret Deyesso and her husband George, her twin sister, Theresa Lawn and her partner Catherine Andrew, Thomas Lawn and the late Louise Ward. She also leaves behind many special people, Mary and Marnie Guest, Mary Cupcake Duran, Susan Whitley, Zachary Jensen, Sue Buckley, June Bug Saya and a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be private and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Irene requested that people make a random act of kindness. Funeral Arrangements were placed in the trust of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet). For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020