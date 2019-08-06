|
Jacob Sampson, 22, of Plymouth, passed away on Saturday, August 4th . He was born in Plymouth, the son of Charles Sampson and Deanna Vogel. Jacob graduated from Plymouth South High School in 2015. He had been attending college, while working at Main Street Sports Bar and Grill in Plymouth. Jacob had a passion for music and reading, and loved spending time with family and friends, especially his brothers. He had a wicked sense of humor and a contagious laugh. His smile lit up the room; he was so loving, outgoing and kind. Jacob sadly leaves behind many family members. In addition to his mother, Deanna, he leaves behind his step-father, Chris Vogel, as well as his father and step-mother, Chuck and Kelly Sampson. He also leaves behind his beloved little brothers; Hayden Vogel, Gavin Sampson and Logan Vogel. He is survived by his grandparents, Valerie Knowles, Mary Richards, Barbara Byron, Charles and Carol Sampson, Mary DeCola, and Mike Vogel. He also leaves behind many uncles, aunts, cousins and many lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his Papas; Robert Richards, Richard Byron and Kenneth Jensen. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 7th , from 4-7 pm. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Peters Church, 86 Court Street, Plymouth. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jacobs memory to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America at www.bbbs.org/donate
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 6 to Aug. 13, 2019