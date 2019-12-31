|
Jacqueline June (Collins) McCartney of Sagamore Beach, passed away at home on December 29, 2019, at the age of seventy-five. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth McCartney. She was the loving mother of Karl Hughes and his wife Susan of Hudson, Ken Hughes and his wife Denise of Plymouth, and Keith Hughes of Colorado. She was the step-mother of Lauralyn Radlein and her husband Steve of New York, Kenneth McCartney and his wife Elizabeth of New Jersey, and Dawn Burke and her husband Dave of Florida. She was the sister of Teresa Jewel of Australia, Alanah Kirby of Scotland, Sheena Collins of England and Sean Collins of Bulgaria. She leaves her grandchildren Samantha and Jake Overton of Plymouth and many nieces and nephews. Jacqueline was born on January 11, 1944 in Kings Lynn, England to John and Margret (Hobbs) Collins. She attended schools in England before moving to the United States as a Nanny when she was seventeen years old. She was a long-time resident of Plymouth and worked at various restaurants as a bartender. Jacqueline will be remembered for her love of shoes, specifically high heels, which she owned a large assortment of. She enjoyed spending time at the beach in the warm sunshine. She was a gourmet cook and could make a delicious meal out of anything. She was a beautiful mix of grit and elegance and will be dearly missed by all that loved her. Services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court Street, Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or . For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmell davis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020