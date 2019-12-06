|
|
James August Caramello, 69, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Plymouth, on December 3, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Paula Caramello of Plymouth; his sons, Mitchell Caramello of Seattle, Wash., and Phllip Caramello and his wife Riley of Plymouth, and their mother, Laurie Caramello of Plymouth; and his grandchildren, Cole and Londyn Caramello of Plymouth. "Jamie" was born May 16, 1950, in Plymouth, the beloved son of the late James C. and Caroline (Pellegrini) Caramello of Plymouth. Jamie, as his beloved family called him, graduated in 1968 from Plymouth-Carver Regional High School. He attended Northeastern University where he earned a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree in 1973 and subsequently he received his Masters Arts degree at William Lyon University. Jim, as he was known by his coworkers, began his long dedicated professional career helping others in the human services profession. He worked in the public and private sectors with children and adults before settling into his position as a mental health treatment counselor working with adults for the past twelve and a half years with Arbour Counseling of Norwell. Jim was adored by coworkers and clients alike. He was a wonderful member of the team who possessed a "steady and peaceful" force that displayed his quiet demeanor and wisdom. Twenty two years ago, Jim began working with Mass. Bay Counseling of Quincy where he co-led evening couples groups. This was another admirable way that he contributed to helping others through troubled times. Jamie was an exceptional loving Dad to his two sons throughout their lives. In the last few years, he especially enjoyed interacting with his grandchildren - finding ways to make them feel special. He was a great son to his parents; and to his sister, he simply was the best. Loyal, kind, thoughtful, "easy to be with" and a gentleman who was always ready to help. When relaxing, Jamie loved card games, billiards and watching Boston sports teams with family. The Caramello family welcomes loved ones and friends to celebrate Jamie's life on Saturday, Dec 7, 2019, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, at 150 Court St., in Plymouth. A memorial service will be offered from 11-11:45 with burial to follow at Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth. Donations may be made in Jim's memory to MA Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children of Boston, 3815 Washington St., Suite 2, Boston, MA 02130-3760. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2019