James "Jimmy" A. McCarthy, of Plymouth, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his beloved home after a long illness surrounded by his family and friends. If you could say one thing about Jimmy McCarthy, it was that he was larger than life. He loved his friends and family with all his heart and was always, always ready for adventure. Ok. That was more than one thing - but when you are talking about Jimmy? You cant stick to just one thing. Jimmys light shone bright - sadly, it surely didnt burn for nearly long enough. Jimmy was born August 14, 1963 to Arthur and Dorothy (Mahoney) McCarthy. Born in Brookline, his family lived in West Roxbury until 1975 when they moved to Plymouth. And Plymouth was never the same. He attended Plymouth Schools, graduating in 1982. In the years immediately following graduation, he worked at his familys business, The Sandwich & Deli. In 1989, with his familys support, he started McCarthy Towing - a local business still going strong 30 years later. To know Jimmy was to love him. Friendly and outgoing, he was generous with his friends and employees, loved nature, the Holidays and animals... especially his treasured late Boxers, Rudy, Lenny and Squiggy (the Squigtones). He never really needed an excuse to throw a party (and they were EPIC), his laugh was infectious, and he loved to drive fast cars and boats. His love of nature was evident in the numerous bird feeders at his Billington Sea home. In fact, he was known to call his friends up to drive out into a snowstorm or hurricane - just for the sheer thrill of it. Jimmy leaves behind a long list of heartbroken family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Arthur and Dorothy "Dottie" (Mahoney) McCarthy; sister, Karen "Cookie" Ruuska; niece and nephew, Bridgette and Brian Ruuska; many cousins; and long time girlfriend Rachel Brewer, the love of his life. Jimmys close friends are too numerous to mention - they were truly family to him. Many thanks to the crowds who showed up to Jimmys hospital room, day after day (he was very popular) and a very special thank you to those friends who made it possible for Jimmy to come home in his final days and cared for him so lovingly. Jimmy's smile could light up a room. He would like us all to keep smiling. A visitation will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Home, 373 Court St., North Plymouth (in front of Cordage Park), on Sunday, October 6, from 4 till 8 p.m. A Mass will take place the following day at St. Peter's Church, Plymouth, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Jimmy McCarthy Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o any Rockland Trust Branch. This scholarship will be awarded yearly to a deserving Plymouth student. For more information and to sign the online guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019