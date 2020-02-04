|
|
James D. McNerney, Jr. 76, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 1st. He was born in Fall River, the son of the late Genevieve (Foley) and James McNerney, Sr. Jim was raised in and around New England, his family eventually settling in New London, CT, where he would meet his wife, Sue. Jim enjoyed a free spirited life; always taking a dip in the ocean, forever a "beach bum". Jim attended many of the best universities in New England as an English major; he was a voracious reader. He adored ice cream. As they traveled the country with their three young children and their Irish Setter, in their VW Bus they finally settled in Plymouth to raise their family in the mid '70's, Jim pursued a career as an iron worker and had his own successful business for many years. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf with his family and friends. Jim was often seen in around Plymouth in his truck on his way to the dump, the beach, the Yacht Club, driving his grandchildren to and from school activities as well traveling with Sue. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Sue, of 51 years. He was the loving father of three children Hoby McNerney of Plymouth, Kara Foresteire of Plymouth and Colleen Zanarini of Westerly, RI. He was the doting "gramps" of Grace Ann and James Foresteire. He leaves behind his siblings; Margaret Latessa, Helene Daly, Kathy Pringle and Michael McNerney. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, February 7th from 4-7 pm. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 8th at St. Mary's Church, 313 Court Street, Plymouth at 11:00 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's memory to Cranberry Hospice. www.bid.org.donatenow.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020