James Francis Barton of Stuart, Florida, formerly Medfield and Plymouth (Priscilla Beach), MA, died suddenly on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Jim was born on March 13, 1938 in Billerica, MA, son of Edward and Dorothy (Thompson) Barton, the second youngest of 7 children. He was a graduate of Lowell High School, Merrimack University, and earned his Masters Degree at the University of Massachusetts. Jim leaves his wife of 56 years, Carol Ann (OBrien) Barton of Stuart, Florida, their children, James Francis Barton Jr. (Cynthia Conti), Denise Marie Barton, and Kevin Michael Barton (Kristine), and granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Alexis, Keira, and Quinn. He also leaves his sisters, Mary Morais, Priscilla Hartley, Sister Mary Charlotte (Dorothy) Barton, and his brother David Barton. Jim was predeceased by his sisters Alice Barton and Charlotte McGuire. He also leaves a very large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim was a moral, kind, and gentle soul with a quick smile, never ending intellectual curiosity, and quiet yet boundless enthusiasm for his family, his friends, and his faith. A lifelong educator at Medfield High School, he was able to combine his passion for history, political science, and reading with his professional career to enhance the lives of his students every day. If knowledge and teaching fueled his intellect, music nourished his soul. Those who knew him could always hear him singing to himself or if very lucky, see him performing at church or in the many choirs with which he performed, including the Pilgrim Festival Choir. His voice mirrored his personality, warm and disarmingly beautiful. He was one of a kind. All who knew Jim were blessed to be part of his large, welcoming, loving, and sometimes wonderfully chaotic family. Holiday celebrations, family reunions at Lake Winnipesaukee, and summers at Priscilla Beach were when Jim was his happiest. Lives are finite but memories made with Dad, the family he and Mom created, and the family that he was born into, will live on forever. At this time, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and health concerns for family and friends, a service will not be held. A memorial service and a celebration of his life will be held for family and friends at a later date, yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jims memory may be made to Alzheimers Community Care, 1111 SE Federal Highway, North Stuart, Florida 34994, (561) 683-2700 or via https://www.alzcare.org/
