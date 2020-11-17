James J. McEnroe, age 68 years, died suddenly of a heart attack in Rochester, MA on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in Brockton, MA, son of the late Clyde F. McEnroe Sr. and Gertrude R. (Marchand) McEnroe. Mr. McEnroe was a resident of Rochester for many years, formerly of Plymouth and Brockton, MA. He was a graduate of Brockton High School and retired from Verizon, where he worked as a lineman and engineer for over 30 years. Mr. McEnroe loved his family and the great outdoors. Some of his hobbies included raising chickens, gardening, woodworking, computers and electronics, building and working on cars with his sons, researching ancestry, and cooking for his family on holidays. James is survived by his partner Barbara Mendell, his former wife Candyce McEnroe, sons Shaun and his wife Lindsay, Scott and his wife Jaime, Michael and his partner Kimberly, as well as his daughter Leslie and her partner Alec. He is additionally survived by his nine grandchildren: Dylan, Faeryn, Gwendolyn, Madison, Jacob, Grayson, Isabel, Malin, and Owen of Plymouth, MA and sisters Jean Churchill of Port St. Lucie, FL and Diane Merullo of Jenson Beach, FL. He is predeceased in death by his parents Clyde and Gertrude McEnroe and his brother Clyde F. Fred McEnroe Jr. and sisters Janice White and Patricia McLellan. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the Davis Life Celebration and Funeral Home, 619 State Road, Plymouth (Manomet) Visitation with the family will follow until 7:00p.m. Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery in Rockland on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com