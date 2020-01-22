|
James J. McIntyre, of Plymouth, formerly of Franklin, died peacefully on January 20, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Boston on June 12,1942 son of the late Robert and Anna Marie (O'Brien) McIntyre. Jimmy was educated in Boston and attended East Coast Aero Tech on full scholarship. He went on to serve his country in the U.S Air Force serving in Okinawa, Japan where he was a senior mechanic and took care of the Captains plane. James after returning from the service went onto work for Eastern Airlines as a airline mechanic. He also obtained his pilot's license to fly private small aircrafts. Jimmy also worked for CTS in Bellingham as a Video and Printer Technician after his retirement from Eastern Airlines. Jimmy is survived by his two daughters Julie Johnson of Plymouth and Michelle McIntyre of Kingston, and grandchildren Benjamin and Noah Johnson. Jimmy loved to make everyone laugh. He was adored by many and will dearly be missed by family and friends. Visiting hours in the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth (Downtown) on Thursday, January 23, from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m. in St. Peter's Church Plymouth. Burial in Blue Hills Cemetery in Braintree. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation FDR Station, P.O. Box 220, New York NY 10150. Online guest book please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jan. 22 to Jan. 29, 2020