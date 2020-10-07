It is with great sadness that the family of James Jimmy Joseph Quinn, 61, announce his unexpected passing on October 1, 2020. Jimmy was born on October 1, 1959 in Boston. He was raised in South Boston and later in Scituate. In 1977 Jimmy graduated from Scituate High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served proudly for three years. He then began his career as an electrician, eventually starting his own business. Jimmy was a fan of all things Boston, including every sports team and Josephs Bakery of Southie. He had a big heart and could often be found volunteering at the Veterans Agency. He was happiest when spending time with his family. Preceding him in death were his father William Quinn, his mother Virginia Quinn, and his brother Tom Quinn. He is survived by his three beloved daughters and son-in-laws: Ashley and Chris DiBitetto of Arlington, VA, Brooke and Brendan Shannon of Medford, MA, and Caileigh and Andrew Kerns of Pueblo West, CO. He was adored by his three grandsons Wesley, Alden and Easton. He will also be missed by his sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Brad Spear; his brothers and sister-in-laws Billy and Bev Quinn, and Brian and Mary Quinn. He was a loving Uncle to Lacey Graham, Samantha Spear, Brittany Collins, Keri Quinn, Kevin Quinn, Michael Quinn, Brian Quinn and Shawn Quinn. He was also a proud Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store