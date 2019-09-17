|
James Milton Ellis, passed away September 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Plymouth, MA on January 1, 1939 to the late Walter L. and Mable (Adams) Ellis. He attended Plymouth public schools and upon graduation from High School, enlisted in the United States Army where he served four years both in the United States and Germany. Upon completion of his service he moved to Haverhill, MA and began his golfing career at Haverhill Country Club, where he met his wife, Elaine C. MacLeod. He continued his golfing career as Golf Pro/Club Manager at Exeter Country Club, and remained there for many years until his semi-retirement. James was a member of the PGA and the NEPGA. During his semi-retirement, he continued working part-time as a teaching pro at Crystal Springs Golf Course in Haverhill. He also opened and operated his own business, The Ideal Spot, located below his wifes business Elaine MacLeods School of Dance, selling and trading used furniture and antiques, until full retirement in 2004. Throughout the course of his life and career he came in contact with many people and formed hundreds of friendships and long-lasting relationships. In addition to being a loving husband and father, he was also a friend; a mentor; an inspiration; and a father - figure to many. He was truly loved by everyone that knew him. James is survived by his wife Elaine C. (MacLeod) Ellis of Haverhill, MA, his daughter Brittney E. Ellis and her boyfriend Tony Morelli, both of Haverhill, MA, his sister Dorothy (Ellis) Hibbard of South Carolina, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents Walter Lebaron and Mabel Estelle (Adams) Ellis and his sister Ruth (Ellis) Vaughn. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 5 to 8 PM at Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, NH. His funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM in the funeral home followed by burial with military honors in Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www. brooksidechapelfh.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019