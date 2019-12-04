|
Janet Allen-Johnson, age 85, of Plymouth, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Frederick W. Allen Jr. and Clifton C. Johnson; loving mother of Frederick W. Allen III of Plymouth; grandmother of Frederick W. Allen IV and his wife Alisa of Middleboro; as well as great-grandmother of Meadow Juliet Allen. Janet was the sister of the late Robert McCosh, Charles McCosh, and Carolyn Holmes. Born in Plymouth, July 4, 1934, daughter of the late Gordon and Doris (Clark) McCosh. Janet was a graduate of the Plymouth School System, class of 1953. She went on to work for the Plymouth Registry of Deeds, and the Plymouth 5 Cent Savings Bank. Later she was the owner of the Snow Goose Shop in Plymouth, as well as becoming an accomplished interior designer with her company Janet Allen Interiors for 40 years. Janet's design work had been featured in national publications such as Traditional Home, House Beautiful and Better Homes & Gardens. She participated in many designer show houses, including Junior League of Boston, Pilgrim Hall Museum and the Cape Cod Academy. She loved the beach and frequently traveled to St. Croix. A memorial service will take place at the Second Church of Plymouth, 518 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), on Monday, December 9, at 10 a.m. Donations in Janet's memory may be made to the Second Church of Plymouth, 518 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360. For more information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019