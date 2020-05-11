|
Janice (Borghesani) Caron, 83, passed away on May 6, 2020 at the Life Care Center, Plymouth, after a brief illness. She was the loving wife of Albert R. Caron Sr. Mother of Albert R. Caron Jr and wife Diane of Plymouth and Kris Caron and his wife Shannon of Plymouth and the late Eva Baker. She also leaves her many grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved her very much. Janice was born on June 13, 1936 in MA. She worked for many years at Haliday Lithograph in Plympton. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed feeding all her family and friends. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 11 to May 18, 2020