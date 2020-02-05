|
Janice M. Lee 83, passed away January 31 after a dignified battle with Cancer. Janice was born in Greenfield, MA. The daughter of Stewart and Mildred Clark. She graduated in 1954 from Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls, MA and in 1958 from Framingham State College with a degree in Elementary Education. After 28 years she retired from her teaching career. She travelled extensively throughout the United States. Amongst her interests were, knitting, nature, walking, jazz music, playing solitaire and feeding the hummingbirds. Janice was a long standing member of The Church of the Pilgrimage in Plymouth, MA where she was on the Nominating Committee, The Christian Education Committee and served as a Deacon. She was also a member of the American Association of University Women, The Red Hat Society and a Literacy Program Tutor at the Plymouth Public Library. She is predeceased by her husband, Lendrum Lee, her son Jeffrey Lee and his wife Simako Lee. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Lee and her brothers Jon and Stewart Clark and their wives. She has four granddaughters, one grandson and four great grandchildren. Her funeral will be held at The Church of the Pilgrimage on February 15th at 11 a.m. Her burial will be in the late spring in Conway, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Cancer Center in Plymouth.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020