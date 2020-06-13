Jean Douglas Hughes, long-time resident of Duxbury, passed away from Alzheimers on June 9, 2020. Jean, nee Eberhard, was born in Cambridge, Mass. on January 11, 1928 to Margaret Schubarth Eberhard and Walter Eberhard. She grew up in Waltham, Mass with her older brothers Walter and Kenneth. She graduated from Wheaton College, as a Math major, with Music as her minor. She followed up after graduation with a secretarial course of study at the Katharine Gibbs and later continued her studies at Hofstra University earning a Masters degree in elementary education. She taught second grade in NY. She met the love of her life, Robert Eugene Hughes, on a blind double date in NY in 1949. They were married on December 17, 1949. She and Bob have spent 70 happy years devoted to each other and the family they raised together across 2 states and 3 countries. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob, daughter Annette and son-in-law Richard, daughter Alexia and partner John, son Glenn and daughter-in-law Shelley, son Stephen and daughter-in-law Carmella, four grandchildren, Kathryn and husband Dan, Douglas and wife Jessica, Gregory and wife Emilie, and Jeannette and partner Josh, and two great grandchildren, Owen and Liam. Dance was always a passionate part of her life, beginning with ballet and tap lessons at the age of 2. Jean also danced for the USO during World War II. In later years, she enjoyed many a season at the Boston Ballet and enjoyed Swan Lake and Giselle to her last days. Her interests included bridge, Scrabble, bowling, crossword puzzles, croquet, skiing, ping pong, family card games, and travel. Jean embraced the opportunities and challenges of setting up households on 3 continents, creating a warm home life for all 4 children and extended family in Long Island NY, twice in England, Lebanon, Pittsburgh and Duxbury. When she and Bob settled in Duxbury, after his retirement, she became an active member, committee leader and volunteer at North Community Church. She was a good Christian who embodied all its virtues. Disciplined, organized, and self-effacing, Jean never had an unkind word to say. She was a devoted wife and mother, and beloved by countless friends and family across the world. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of her life and memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Community Church, P.O. Box 2, Marshfield Hills, MA 02051 or the Alzheimer's Association 225 N Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Jeans family is grateful to the Newfield House for its exemplary and compassionate care. For online guest book and other helpful information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.