Jean St. Amant Holmes of Plymouth passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Tuesday April 2nd at the age of 92. Jean was born October 31, 1926 in Kingston. She grew up in Kingston and graduated from Kingston High School in the class of 1945. After high school Jean worked as a secretary in the executive offices of the Cordage Rope Company, and was later employed at Puritan Clothing Company. Jean was the loving wife of the late Walter Holmes of Plymouth. She was also preceded in death by her son Philip A. Holmes of Plymouth, and her grandson Philip Holmes Jr. of Carver. She is survived by her son Timothy W. Holmes, his wife Colleen F. Holmes of Portsmouth, R.I, her granddaughter Amy Corrow, and husband Kevin Corrow and great grandchildren Matthew and Mia Corrow of Plymouth and her daughter in-law Pamela Holmes, also of Plymouth. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. At the request of the deceased, there will be no formal services.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 10 to Apr. 17, 2019
