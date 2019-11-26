|
Jeanette (Delancey) Pierson, 94, of Plymouth died on November 17, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, at the Cape Heritage Nursing Home in Sandwich. For 65 years she was the beloved wife of the late James L Pierson. Born in Plymouth, MA on August 25, 1925, she was a daughter of the late George and Amy (Proctor) Delancey. She was educated in Plymouth schools and was a lifelong Plymouth resident. Jeanette was one of the oldest living members of the Second Church of Plymouth in Manomet and an enthusiastic member of the Ladies Benefit Society. Jeanette worked both as a bookkeeper for her husbands businesses and a real estate agent. She later worked for the Web of Life as a guide on the Captain John Boats in the early days of Whale Watching. She also served on the Conservation Commission and was most proud of the efforts to preserve the dunes at Plymouth Long Beach. Jeanette was the loving mother of James and his wife Jeannette of Plymouth, Paul Teddy and his wife Karen of Tucson AZ, Jonathan Jack of NY, NY and the late Thomas M Pierson. She was cherished grandmother of four and great-grandmother of three. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held in the spring honoring Jeanettes life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Second Church of Plymouth, PO Box 1754 Manomet,MA 02345 Restoration Fund. Arrangements by Cartmell- Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St., Plymouth.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019