Jeanne Annette (Roy) Bercume of Plymouth formerly of Worcester passed away peacefully on Thursday evening September 3rd, 2020 in her home with her family at her side. Born in Worcester on December 9th, 1942 daughter of the late Normand and Annette (Jette) Roy. She was educated in Worcester and a graduate of Holy Name High School. Jeanne married the love of her life Edward Raymond Bercume on September 23, 1961 andwent on to start their family. Besides her loving husband Ed, she is survived by her daughters Malissa and her husband BillKenney of Plymouth, Laurie DelGarbino and her husband Jim ofWorcester, and her son Jon Bercume and his wife Marie of Sandwich. Also survived by her sisters Carol Dowd and her husband Fran of Worcester and Suzanne Barnicle and her husband Tim of Harwich. She is the Cherished grandmother of Shane Mullen, Ethan Mullen, Zachary Mullen, MirandaDeBryun, Andrew Kenney, Jon Bercume, and Landon Bercume. Also, great grandmother of Owen Mullen, Gabriel Mullen,Elijah Mullen, and Jesse Newton. Jeanne worked for Fallon Community Health Plan for 18 years in Medical Administration before retiring. After moving to Plymouth, Jeanne worked at Eco-Chic in Village Landing on Plymouths Waterfront. She worked as a volunteer with Healthy Plymouth, the Arc of Greater Plymouth, and the Plymouth Bay Cultural District. Jeanne was Past President of the Westwood Village Association in West Plymouth. She lived life to its fullest. Spending time with her family and her grandchildren was her greatest joy. Many will remember Jeanne for her smile, laughter, humor, and wit. She loved tocook and was an avid reader. She was famous for her baking and goodies from her secret recipe file. Jeanne and the family would enjoy the time spent at Higgins Beach in Maine during the summer months. A private celebration of Jeannes life will be held in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home 619 State Rd. Manomet (Plymouth). Cremation in the Vine Hills Crematory. Memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
