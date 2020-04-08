|
Jeanne (O'Brian) Callahan Bonnett of Plymouth and Sebring FL. Age 89, passed away peacefully on April 4th. Beloved wife of Hubert Bonnett. Loving and mother of daughters Barbara Doezema, and her husband Bob, Maureen Cameron and her husband Gerald Cameron, Jane Potzka and her husband Ken, and of son Bill Callahan and his wife Cheryl. Loving sister of Kathleen Cavacco. Also survived by 4 loving grandchildren Danielle, Nicole, Molly and Billy. Loving great grandmother of Jordan and Maelin. Jeanne was a former Sweet Adeline for many years. As a result of the current public health concerns and limitations established with all large gatherings, the Funeral Service and Interment shall be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeannes memory to Mass General Hospital, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/pulmonary/ For online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020