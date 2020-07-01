Jeanne Muncey, age 86, of Duxbury, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020, at Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston. Jeanne was born on March 13, 1934 to Irving and Elizabeth Stewart of Cohasset. A graduate of Cohasset High School class of 1952, Jeanne married Peter N. Muncey, her high school sweetheart, in 1953. They settled with their growing family in Hanover in 1959 and she began working as a teller at Rockland Trust ten years later. When she retired from the bank in 1999, she had risen to the position of Senior Vice President. Jeanne was an avid bird watcher and gardener. She enjoyed traveling and visited Australia, New Zealand, and many European countries. She also traveled to many parts of the United States with her husband, Alaska being one of her favorites. Jeanne was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her children Donna Mun-cey (Israel Ruiz), Peter N. Muncey Jr. (Kathleen Muncey), and Gail DeGrenier of Duxbury; her grandchildren- Kimberly DeGrenier, James M. DeGrenier, Jr., Nicole DeGrenier, Meghan Muncey and Peter N. Muncey III; and great-grandchild, James M. DeGrenier III. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter, her sister Elsie Hall and brother Irving H. Stewart. Services will be private. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online guestbook visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Jul. 1 to Jul. 8, 2020.