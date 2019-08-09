|
Jeffrey N. Aylward of Plymouth died doing what he loved, hiking the Appalachian Trail. He made his final camp near Height of Land, Rangeley, Maine. As a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, he is survived by his beloved wife, Ann; his children, Heidi, Shawn, and Nickolas; his grandchildren, Alexis, Savannah, and Julia; and his nieces and nephews. Jeff was born in Boston on October 7, 1955, to the late Joseph and Sarah Aylward. He graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School and attended Bridgewater State College. In 1974, Jeff joined the US Army and served with the 82nd Airborne Division. He re enlisted in 1977 and served with the 176th Ordnance Detachment (EOD). On March 31, 1985, Jeff joined the Plymouth Fire Department. He was promoted to Fire Lieutenant on January 2, 2000. During his time on the Fire Department, Jeff served as the Fire Prevention Officer for several years and as a Provisional Fire Captain from November 12, 2010, to March 28, 2011. Lieutenant Aylward retired from the Plymouth Fire Department on July 11, 2014, with over 29 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Massachusetts HazMat team for a decade. He also spent time on the Plymouth Dive Rescue Team and the Civil Air Patrol. Jeff lived for family, home, and nature. He dedicated himself to public service, and to sharing stories from his full life. Stories full of lessons to benefit his family, or anyone lucky enough to walk with him for any distance. He was generous, kind, loving, and a steward of the outdoors. Everything he did, he did with a big, bright, smile on his face: camping, hiking, and taking pictures; or household projects, crafts, and making coffee. Most of all, he enjoyed sharing his passions with his family. He shared his love for the outdoors with his family from Alaska to his home in Plymouth. A hardy man, a patient teacher, and a master of self-sufficiency, he insisted on fixing, repurposing, or building whatever he needed, whenever he could. Many were lucky enough to learn from him. His legacy as a gentle, strong, wise, and stoic man will stay with us all. Visiting hours are at the Davis Life Celebration Home 373 Court St. North Plymouth (Near Cordage Park) on Monday, August 12, from 4-8 pm. A private burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name at donate.appalachiantrail.org. Online condolences can be made at www.cartmelldavis. com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019