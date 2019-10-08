|
|
Jeremias Paul Cabral, formerly of Plymouth died peacefully on October 2, 2019 at the Riverside Center for Rehab and Nursing in Castleton, NY at the age of 92. He was the beloved husband of Mary Lou Manning of Troy, NY and the late Florence (Silva) Cabral of Plymouth. He was the loving father of Jerry Cabral and his wife Leora of Kingston; Russell Cabral of Davenport, FL; stepfather of Theresa Olson of Troy, NY, Boston Lomax of Opdyke, IL, and Jimmy Manning of Abington and cherished Grandfater (Vavoo) of Briana, Danielle and Leah Cabral, all of Plymouth. He was the brother of the late Manual Cabral of Plymouth and Uncle to multiple nephews and nieces. Jeremias was born in Plymouth on July 20, 1927 to Simplicio and Anna (Ferreira) Cabral. He attended Plymouth schools and left early to work at the Cordage Company to help his family and later work- ed over 25 years for the Town of Plymouth as a police officer, for the Water Department and Park Department and was a Korean War veteran. He loved people, travel, was always very happy go lucky and was known for his whistling. He will forever be loved and missed by his family. Services will be private. Arrangement were entrusted to the care of the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www. cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019