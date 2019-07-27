|
|
Jesse David Everett, 28, of Bridgewater, NJ lost his battle with addiction on July 22, 2019. Jesse was the beloved son of Pastor Robert and Kimberly Everett of Plymouth and Marie Everett of NJ. Jesse was known for his amazing smile and infectious laugh. He loved playing the guitar and spending time with his son, Jesse Jr. Jesse also leaves behind siblings Amanda Johnson, PA Stephanie Baird, Kelsey Delaney and Michelle Baird, NY and Amanda and Josh Everett of NJ as well as Julia Scibetta, Mother to Jesse Jr, and aunts, uncles, a niece and nephews and cousins. Services were held recently in NJ and a memorial service is being planned in Plymouth to celebrate his life in September. In lieu of flowers, donations to a college fund for Jesse are being accepted at PO Box 6217 Bridgewater NJ 08807.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019