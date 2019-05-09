|
|
Joan B. Holmes of Plymouth, died peacefully on May 6th, 2019 in her home with her family at her side. Born in Plymouth February 7, 1924 daughter of the late Edwin and Emma (Shaw) Holmes. She was educated in Plymouth and later moved to New York City where she went to work for the American Institute of Physics. She later returned to Plymouth were she was a member of the First Parish Church and the Womens Alliance. She was predeceased by her brothers Cornelius and John Holmes and sisters Barbra Reese, Jane Shaw and Lucy Holmes. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Graveside service on Saturday May 18th at 11:00 am in the Vine Hills Cemetery, 102 Samoset St., Plymouth. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis. com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from May 9 to May 16, 2019