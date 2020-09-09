Joan F. Panora, age 83 years, of Marlborough, formerly of Plymouth, died September 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late John W. Panora. Daughter of the late Francis and Mary Frances (Landers) Maglio, born in Quincy, January 12, 1937, Joan was a graduate of Boston University, class of 1958, where she earned her degree in Education. She along with her husband John were the owners of J & J Panora, Inc., after teaching school in Quincy. Joan enjoyed life with her family, especially enjoying her children grandchildren and traveling with her husband, John. She loved to laugh, dance, play cards and dining out. She was a talented artist using watercolors, charcoals and pen and ink. She was known for her unique and beautiful hand-made Christmas cards. She was active and social, and enjoyed independent living until recently when she went to live with her daughter, Joyce and her family. Joan had a great love for the Asian cultures as it influenced her style and decorating at home. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Galliac and her husband Caio of Marlborough, and her three grandchildren, Alexa and Nicole Galliac, and Jill Panora. She was the mother of the late Jonathan D. Panora. She also leaves her daughter-in-law, Barbara Panora of East Sandwich, and her brother, Donald Maglio and his wife Gayle of Abington. She was the sister of the late Jayne Maglio. A funeral service for Joan will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the Cartmell Life Celebration and Funeral Home, 150 Court Street (near downtown), Plymouth, on Thursday at 11 a.m. Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Interment will be in Chiltonville Cemetery, Plymouth. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, Joan's family will plan a celebration of her life at a later date. Guest book at www.cartmelldavis.com
