Joan L. (LaForest) Lougee, a longtime resident of Duxbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Inn at Wingate in Kingston. She was the devoted wife of the late Edwin Lougee III. Joan was the youngest of nine children born in New Bedford, to the late Oscar and Lillian B. (Jean) LaForest. Joan was educated and a graduate of Plymouth High School, Class of 1952 as well as having attended Sacred Heart Academy. She supported her husband with the family business "Lougee Insurance" and was the consummate homemaker. She spent endless hours volunteering for various agencies, Cura VNA, Jordan Hospital Club, and King Caesar House. But Joans faith is without a doubt the primary focus in her life. She was an active member for her entire life with the Holy Family Parish as well as the Miramar Retreat Center. She was also a member of the Holy Family Womans Club. Joan was loving, kind, generous, creative and stylish women and had a quick wit with her humor when no one would have expected it. Joan was the loving mother of Susan Thomas and her husband Alfie of Plymouth, Christine (Merry) Smith of Pembroke and the late Greg Smith, Jane Wales and her husband Paul of Duxbury and Richard Lougee and his partner Jacquie of Kingston. She was the cherished grandmother of Taylor Merry and his partner Jason, Nicholas Merry and his wife Jenni, Alex Merry and his partner Kirsten, Lauren Miller and her husband Mitch, Heidie Hosker and her husband Scott, Alyssa Collin and her husband Hutton, E.J. Thomas and his partner Alexandra, Abigail Thomas and her partner James, Marshall Lougee and Tori Lougee. She was also the proud great-grandmother of Gavin and Dylan Merry. Beloved sister of Paulette J. d'Avignon of Manchester, Ct., and the late Claire Butterfield, Theresa Cartmell-Galambos, Gabrielle Champagne, Madeleine Butterfield, Raymond LaForest, Paul Laforest and John LaForest. Also survived by her sister-in-law Nancy LaForest of Plymouth. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 4-7 p.m. at the Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth. The funeral will take place on Friday morning, Feb.14, from the Cartmell Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass celebrated at Holy Family Church in Duxbury at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Mayflower Cemetery, Duxbury. Donations in Joans memory may be made to Cranberry Hospice, Inc., 26 Cordage Park Circle, Plymouth, MA 02360 or the . . Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020