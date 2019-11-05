|
|
Joan S. (Bessette) Borsari of Phoenix, Arizona formerly of Plymouth, MA passed away on October 30, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was the beloved wife of the late Alphonso J. Borsari and the loving mother of Dennis Borsari and his wife Kimberly of Kingston; Paula Banahan and her husband Jim of Phoenix Arizona; Steven Borsari and his wife Kimberley of Plymouth and Melissa Coon and her husband Adam of Phoenix, Arizona. She leaves behind six amazing grandchildren | Douglas, Gregory, Robert, Julia, Dante, and Ariana - and two beautiful great-grandchildren | Luca and Alivia, who was born the day prior to her passing. Joan was born in Plymouth on February 15, 1934 to Pete and Emma (Armstrong) Bessette. She graduated from Plymouth High School. She worked at the phone company for many years. She later taught ceramics in her home for 18 years. She enjoyed bowling and playing Liverpool rummy at their cottage on Smelt pond. While living in Phoenix the past 24 years, she volunteered at the Crisis Nursery, Raising Special Kids and provided respite and habilitation services for children with special needs. Her family was her most beloved possession. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Marys Church, 313 Court Street, Plymouth. The burial will take place following the Mass at St. Josephs Cemetery, Summer Street, Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmell davis.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Raising Special Kids Arizona located at 5025 Washington St # 204, Phoenix, AZ 85034.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019