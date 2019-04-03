|
|
Joann Pasteris, 80, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on March 31, 2019 following a brief illness. Joann was born in Dekalb, Alabama and moved to Plymouth MA during her teenage years. She was preceded in death by her mother, the late Lottie Mae Brooks and her father, the late James David Overton. Loving mother of John V. Pasteris of Pepperell, Phyllis A. McLaughlin of Plymouth, the late Louis Pasteris, and the late Keith Pasteris. Joann is survived by her brother Kennon Overton, and her sisters Ruth Stroup and Patricia Martin. Loving grandmother of Jessica Pasteris, John Pasteris Jr., Amanda Alix, Matthew Pasteris, Wayne McLaughlin, Richard Rossetti and the late Leo J. McLaughlin Jr. Joann is survived by many nieces and nephews who she held close to her heart, and many cousins, she will be truly missed by everyone. Services will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home in Kingston MA on Thursday, April 4 from 9:00 | 11:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at the Evergreen Cemetery in Kingston MA.
Published in Old Colony Memorial from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019